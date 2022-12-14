Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Not Available

Vasu (Dhanush) is from a middle-class family. He makes several bids to obtain employment but all goes in vain due to his poor language skills and inadequate educational qualifications. All his friends settle in life, but he continues to struggle in finding employment. Vasu has two faithful friends in Cheenu (Karthik Kumar), and Ganesh (Karunaas). His father (Raghuvaran), who is a teacher, is always critical of him for being an irresponsible person. This just added to his list of woes.