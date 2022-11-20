Not Available

Yaarana is a 1981 Indian film directed by Rakesh Kumar and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja and Kader Khan. This was one of the films where Amjad Khan plays a positive role. Nearly all of his other films with Amitabh Bachchan have been where he plays a villain role. This movie became a hit at the box office. One of the plus points of the film was its music by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics by Anjaan. At least three songs "Chhookar Mere Mann Ko", "Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan", "Saara Zamana" and "Haseeno Ka Deewana" were superhit songs and still liked.