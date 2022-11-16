Not Available

The life of a seven-member commune living in an old theatre building changes one morning with the sudden appearance of a mysterious stranger. When a vote is cast, the majority agrees to accept the Stranger into the commune. Yet, this strange man soon arouses the suspicions of certain members. The commune setup begins to unravel as a gulf opens up between its members. Meanwhile, the Stranger’s failure to fit in makes him feel increasingly isolated and he starts to become a threat to the building. The person who comes closest to understanding him ends up being the commune’s youngest member, Girl.