Not Available

Mayan ancestral knowledge is kept by a Mayan old healer, Chiich an old woman, her granddaughter Yaakunah is heir to this knowledge . This is the basis for future medicine. She is distracted by her love interrest , Mateo. Chiiich curees of cáncer a girl of the town an this calls the attention of international pharmaceutical companies that want to make lots of money out of this, the old healer is ill, and Yacuna leaves to the city going after Mateo.