Gulse a singer and Fikret a painter meet accidentally and fall in love, but both of them are engaged. They decide to get separated from their fiancées, and they do so. On the way to meeting Fikret, Gulse has an accident and becomes disabled. She fabricates a story telling Fikret that she is going to get married to her former fiancée Refik. Gulse goes to Fikret's ex-fiancée Jale and asks her to marry Fikret. Jale agrees but Fikret is still in love with Gulse and leaves Jale. Fikret paints a portrait of Gulse, and displays it in his exhibition. Gulse buys the portrait. Fikret learns about everything Gulse has experienced and the two lovers reunite.