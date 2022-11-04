Yagyu Chronicles 7: Cloud of Disorder

Not Available

With the country in peril, Lord Yagyu Tajima calls upon his son Jubei to retrieve the mystical Yagyu Secret Scrolls in order to save all of Japan. On the 33rd annual memorial for Imperial Price Takahito’s death, a former Yagyu Clan member confesses to the murder of the prince and then commits suicide. Fearing this may cause a war between the Imperial Court and the Shogunate, Jubei searches for the scrolls to find answers. However, there are other forces at work in an attempt to start this civil war.