Jerry,[Desmond Elliot] a player and also into internet scam having his best friend Chizy (Fred Aseroma)his lawyer to cover up his tracks started having problem with his friend all because of a girl called Oyinda? Who is Oyinda? And what is she to one of them? Find out in this Compelling movie Yahoo Millionaire 1&2.Starring Desmond Elliot, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Fred Aseroma. Produced by Emem Isong/Hyacinth Onwuka and Directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.