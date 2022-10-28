Not Available

Yaju-deka

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Detective Seiji Otaki (Ken Ogata) is determined to find the psychopathic killer of a young woman who was ostensibly a student but in reality a high-priced prostitute. Even though he has been taken off the case for beating up a suspect, he refuses to let it go and recruits his mistress to act as a decoy for the killer. Her involvement turns out to be a fatal mistake, and when her husband gets out of prison, Detective Otaki is in worse trouble than ever.

Cast

Shigeru IzumiyaToshiaki Sakagami
Kaoru Kobayashi
Tôru Masuoka
Tatsuo Endô
Moeko Ezawa
Hisashi Hidaka

