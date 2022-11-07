Not Available

Yako, cazador de malditos

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producciones Galubi S.A. de C.V.

The first 15 minutes of the film are absolute force! I heard speak a so pornöse Synchro such bad dialogues rarely. The relationship between Yako and its friend works so ridiculously in scene set that it resembles indeed a relevation for B-Movie-fans. In addition it gives to only be very memorable Opening Credits, which is so mismatching, like it could - any further purchase to the film is not opened for me.\n\n\nThen it goes off into the forest.

Cast

Eduardo YáñezJosé Luis / Yako
Gregorio Casal
Humberto Elizondo
Diana Ferreti
Gabriela Goldsmith

