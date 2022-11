Not Available

A story of yakuza family from 1999 to 2019. Kenji Yamamoto’s (Gou Ayano) father died from using a stimulant drug. His life fell into desperation. Kenji Yamamoto then joined a crime syndicate. There, he meets the gang's boss Hiroshi Shibasaki (Hiroshi Tachi). Hiroshi Shibasaki reaches out to Kenji Yamamoto and they developed a relationship like father and son. As time passes, Kenji Yamamoto has his own family. --asianwiki