Yakuza Apocalypse

Not Available

Akira (Hayato Ichihara) admires Genyo Kamiura who is the most powerful yakuza. Genyo Kamiura has been targeted numerous times, but has never died. He is called the invincible person. Because of Genyo Kamiura, Akira enters the world of the yakuza. His yakuza colleagues treats him like an idiot, Akira can't even get tattoos because of his sensitive skin. Akira becomes disappointed in the yakuza world, because it's not like what he say in the movies. Especially, in terms of loyalty and charity depicted of the yakuza. An assassin is then sent to take out Genyo Kamiura. The killers know that Genyo Kamiura is a vampire.