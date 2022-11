Not Available

Nicknamed Yalkae, notorious high school prankster Du Su (Lee Seung Hyun) is always up to no good with his buddy Yong Ho (Jin Woo Young). Both of them have been held back a year, but instead of studying they continue to cause trouble for their teachers and classmates. Du Su gleefully pulls a prank on his tattling classmate Ho Cheol, but he has a change of heart when he finds out Ho Cheol gets injured as a result.