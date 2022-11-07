Not Available

Satyam (N.T. Rama Rao) is a youth leader and Panchayati Board President. He interferes with the ex-President of the board, Rudrayya (Rao Gopala Rao) from executing his corrupt practices. Satyam and Rudrayya's daughter, Savithri (Jayapradha) are in love and plan to get married. So Rudrayya gets Satyam killed with the help of a professional killer (Prabhakar Reddy). Satyam immediately goes to heaven. He angers the King of Heaven, Indra (Kanta Rao) while he enjoys the dance by Rambha, Urvasi and Menaka. He sends him straight to hell headed by Yama (Satyanarayana) and ably assisted by Chitragupta (Allu Ramalingaiah). In hell, he influences the soldiers of death, Yama's army using communist theories and rights of labor, and turns them against their leader-Yama, and Hell shuts down. Yama sends him back to Earth. Yama and Chitragupta visits Earth on a holiday trip and experiences the funny aspects of Humans. Satyam changes his name and teaches Rudrayya a lesson.