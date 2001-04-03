2001

Yamakasi

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 3rd, 2001

Studio

EuropaCorp

Yamakasi - Les samouraïs des temps modernes is a 2001 French movie written by Luc Besson. It demonstrates the skills of the Yamakasi, a group of traceurs who battle against injustice in the Paris ghetto. They use parkour to steal from the rich in order to pay off medical bills for a kid injured copying their techniques.

Cast

Williams BelleL`Araignee
Malik DioufLa Belette
Yann HnautraZicmu
Guylain N'Guba-BoyekeRocket
Charles PerrièreSitting Bull
Laurent PiemontesiTango

View Full Cast >

Images