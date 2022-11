Not Available

A little creepy human drama from Japan. Miyabe and Soga who work for the city health department obtain information that Eri Yamamoto who is a career of mad man disease disappears. During their investigation, Eri's sister Yui implicates them that Eri died of an air raid some days ago. They suspend the investigation, but they find out that Yui and her boyfriend Inoue has been sheltering Eri at home.