In Filipino director Chito Roño's adventure yarn, World War II veteran Lolo Melo (Armando Goyena) enjoys regaling his grandson Jobert (Danilo Barrios) with war stories, one of which includes Lolo's participation in burying the famed Yamashita treasure. When Jobert heads to Manila to unearth the cache, little does he know that he has competition: A shadowy G-man (Albert Martinez) and a soldier of fortune (Vic Diaz) are also in pursuit of the loot.