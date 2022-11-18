Not Available

Nani, a patchwork girl, chases a falling star and meets Shojun, a tortoise fisherman and warrior. Together, they journey through his surreal, fantastic world to the star's mountain resting place to discover its secrets. From turbulent oceans to mysterious nether spaces, 'Yamasong' is an amazing Japanese-style puppet experience placed in stunning computer-generated worlds. Set to the music of L.A. percussion band On Ensemble. The story is a metaphor for a journey across cultures and being transformed by the experience.