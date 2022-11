Not Available

Yama donga (Telugu: యమదొంగ) is a 2007 socio-fantasy Telugu film directed by S.S. Rajamouli and produced by Urmila Gangaraju and P. Chiranjeevi. The film stars Mohan Babu, Jr. NTR, Priyamani and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film released worldwide on 15 August 2007, on the eve of Independence day of India. Upon release, the film was a critical and box office success.