Yami Douga 2

Not Available

After the popular horror series "The Real Deal! Cursed Videos" (Honto ni Atta! Noroi no Video) and "Sealed Videos" (Fūin eizō) unleashed a new generation in horror, the collection has now reached it's ultimate point! The occult, the grotesque, the gruesome madness and criminal behaviour of man and of course spiritism. A variety of hundreds of videos were recorded by chance in home movies for example, and buried in the darkness. - Terrible things happen during a reunion at a closed down school "School Memories" - A stalker captures the shocking identity of his assailent "Stalker Identifies" - An idol shoots a report visiting a haunted location with tragic consequences "Deja Vu"