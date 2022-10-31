Yami Douga 3

After the popular horror series "The Real Deal! Cursed Videos" (Honto ni Atta! Noroi no Video) and "Sealed Videos" (Fūin eizō) unleashed a new generation in horror, we bring you volume 3 in the ultimate horror video collection! The occult, the grotesque, the gruesome madness and criminal behaviour of man and of course spiritism. A variety of hundreds of videos were recorded by chance and buried in the darkness. "The Cursed Box" For a DVD project on spiritism, a film crew embarks into haunted ruins to call out Kokkuri-san. Unfortunately, the project has dire consequences for the crew... "Mountain Pass at Night" Two men go for a drive at night to purchase a car. But as they reach the mountain pass, a mysterious presence appears in the road... "Gravure Video" While shooting a gravure idol video for internet distribution, filmin is forced to stop prematurely. Does it have anything to do with the rosary the idol picked up in the park?
