Yami Douga 4

After Kazuto Kodama's popular horror series "The Real Deal! Cursed Videos" (Honto ni Atta! Noroi no Video) unleashed a new generation in horror, we bring you volume 4 in the ultimate horror video collection! The occult, the grotesque, the gruesome madness and criminal behaviour of man and of course spiritism. A variety of hundreds of videos were recorded by chance and buried in the darkness. It challenges every single taboo like no other, with the entire production being self-regulated.