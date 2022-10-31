Yami Douga

Not Available

"Those who invited the end of summer night" A couple was enjoying the summer fireworks at the riverside, when they follow a mysterious presence and get the shock of a lifetime. The river is the scene of an unresolved crimescene. "Passing woman" A group of friends enjoyed a day at the riverside. While driving home, a mysterious woman passes by the car... and boards it. "Grave keeper" A grave keeper tends to a gravesite at 2am in the morning, when he records something strange... "A game of Gomoku" This video was shot with a Hi-8 camera, during a family holiday. During the game however, a deformed figure appears... "Vengeance" Recorded by an illegal orginazation. Woman who is intimidated by men and forced to consume a drug, performs a blade-ritual while wearing a white gown. The ultimate shock video!