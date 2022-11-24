Yamikin Dogguzu5

Not Available

In the past, Tukasa entered numerous fake marriages and divorces to steal money from loan sharks. He has many records of marriage and divorce on his family register. One day, Tukasa ,who is working for loan shark company “Last Finance,” receives a phone call from a loan company. The loan company tells Tukasa that his wife on his family register borrowed money from them and ran away. As her husband, he is now liable for his wife's debt. Tukasa finds himself in a difficult situation. At that time, Tukasa’s boss Tadaomy assigns a new client to Tukasa. Tukasa’s new client is Mitsuo. Mitsuo takes care of jos mother with Alzheimer’s. He works as a contract employee for an air conditioner installer and is experiencing financial difficulties.