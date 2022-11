Not Available

Amamiya, a blind sparrow. Reading his opponent's tiles with his invisible eyes, his terrific skill turned into a legend. It was Amemiya, which was far from the world of Ura Mahjong, but his daughter, Yume, was deceived by the Chinese Mafia and owed a large amount of debt to take on the behalf of the yakuza. The third series of "Ura Mahjong Mijin Retsuden" series presented by gambling x dense eros.