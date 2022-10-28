Not Available

Yamudiki Mogudu is action drama based movie in which, KaaliCharan is a small town rowdy. He is good at heart and everybody in his town love him.He works for Kota whose rival is Gollapudi. He goes to warn gollapudi he meets Radha, they both fall in love. when they decide to marry, he gets Kaali killed in an accident and kaali goes to Naraka Lokam.There he challenges Yama that he was brought wrongly and catches chitragupta. In a fit to correct the mistake all leave to earth to find the body to put his back to life.But unfortunately his body is burnt. So they try to convince him to enter into one of his identical persons. Chinna babu, who is a soft spoken and non-confrontational guy. Vijayasanthi holds his love interest. All plan to kill him.Thats where Kaali