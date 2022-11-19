Yank Tanks

Not Available

Yanks Tanks is a first look at the phenomenon of classic American cars in Cuba. Like an exotic, endangered species, these colorful cars roam around this island paradise trapped in a 1950's time warp. As beacons of individuality in a sea of government conformity they represent freedom for those who own them. Owners who will do almost anything to keep them running. Seeing these old cars in recent films and photographs one wonders how they have maintained them after decades with no spare parts and an embargo by the United States.