Yankee Go Home: Communist Propaganda

In this film, George V. Allen, the first director of the United States Information Agency (USIA), explains the purpose of his organization and the ways he hopes to counter anti- American propaganda in the popular media, particularly in motion pictures. Segments from various Soviet documentary and feature films are examined, and highlights include footage of an international youth festival in Moscow Stadium and scenes from Grigori Alexandrov's film "Meeting on the Elbe," which depicts American troops meeting their Soviet counterparts at the Elbe River bridge. Also included are segments from the Soviet feature film "The Partisan" and the Cannes Festival award-winning film "The Forty First."