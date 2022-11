Yankee Pasha

Not Available

Director Joseph Pevney's 1954 swashbuckling adventure saga stars Jeff Chandler as an adventurer trying to rescue a damsel kidnapped by pirates. The cast also includes Rhonda Fleming, Mamie Van Doren, Rex Reason, Lee J. Cobb, Hal March, Arthur Space, Benny Rubin, Harry Lauter and, as a promotional gimmick, Miss Universe 1953 (Christiane Martel of France) and a slew of other pageant contestants (Miss USA, Miss Japan, Miss Panama, Miss Norway, Miss Uruguay, Miss South Africa and Miss Australia).