Fans and ballplayers have congregated for more than 80 years to witness history... they cheer their hearts out, realize their dreams and heal their souls in this ultimate baseball cathedral. Yankee Stadium has meant so much to so many. Babe Ruth christened 'The House That Ruth Built' with the first home run on opening day in 1923. Yankee Stadium has since seen it all. From World Series championships to pitching perfection; from tear-wrenching good-byes to chances for redemption... Yankee Stadium has witnessed the wonder that baseball has to offer, treating its fans to a seemingly endless list of memorable moments. Yankee Stadium: Baseball's Cathedral, produced by Emmy Award-winning Major League Baseball Productions, tells all of these stories in a comprehensive and compelling fashion, giving fans one more chance to worship at the cathedral of baseball."