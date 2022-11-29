Yankoheit 27

Not Available

Fans of the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic have banded together to get the Grammy-winning funnyman one honor that has eluded him: induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Campaign organizer Greg Method traces the career of the parodist, talks to fans from around the world to see what makes them tick, and follows the development and economic impact of the Cleveland museum. It is equal parts exposé, tribute, and a call to arms in this unauthorized look at the MTV generation's greatest rock humorist.