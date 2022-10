Not Available

This compilation release from New Age instrumentalist Yanni brings together numerous performances held at different venues around the world, between 1993 and 2008 Yanni: A Living Legacy video. Selections include: a 1993 rendition of "Felitsa" at the Acropolis in Greece in 1993; a 2004 rendition of "Nostalgia," done at Las Vegas's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2004; a 1997 interpretation of Nightingale performed at Beijing, China's Forbidden City; and many more.