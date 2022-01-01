Yanni - Acropolis 25

Not Available

Twenty-five years ago, on September 25, 1993, beneath the golden glow of the Parthenon, a standing-room-only crowd assembled to witness a stunning spectacle of sight and sound. The majestic stone arches of the 2,000 year-old Herod Atticus Theater became the setting for the performance of a lifetime. The passionate crowd warmly embraced its native son, internationally-known composer and performer, Yanni, who was returning home after two decades in America. With Live at the Acropolis, Yanni delivered a heart-stopping, emotion-filled program of his timeless masterpieces brought to life by his innovative band. The concert captures Yanni at the height of his artistry. The most successful concert video of all time, the Yanni Live at the Acropolis 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Box Set is a must have for all Yanni fans.