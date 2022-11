Not Available

Yanzhi meets the handsome E Qiuzhun and is attracted to him. When this is revealed to her friend Madam Wong's lover Su Jie, he masquerades as E Qiuzhun and steals into Yanzhi's house at night, attempting to take liberties with Yanzhi. Yanzhi rebuffs Su Jie, who leaves with an embroidered shoe. The shoe then falls into the hands of a cad named Mao Da, who also sneaks into her house, hoping to make love to her while masquerading as E Qiuzhun...