Not Available

The small but extremely profitable plot of land in Bangkok called Yaowarat has so far been protected peacefully by mafia godfather Tong, with the faithful assistance of Saleng as his right-hand man. Meanwhile, the Pahurat area is controlled by another prominent gangster, Dada, and his close partner, Kaolad. The peaceful coexistence of the rival territories is shattered when these two underworld kingpins challenge each other for power.