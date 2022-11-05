Yar Paiyan

Not Available

Poori (Daisy Irani) does not know who his parents are, and has been looking high and low to get back to them. Seated in a park bench beside Sundararajan (Gemini Ganesan), Poori asks his name and as soon as he replies, he proclaims that Sundararajan is his father. This creates complications in Sundararajan’s life and ruins his plans of marrying his lover Latha (Savithri). The president of a hospital for the mentally ill with a not-so-mentally-strong daughter creates more problems for the hero. After many interesting twists and turns, the truth emerges — Poori is the illegitimate child of a soldier (Mustafa) and the abandoned mother commits suicide, leaving the child behind. Sundararajan ro and Latha are so attracted to Poori that they decide to adopt him.