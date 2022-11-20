Not Available

With Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page as successive lead guitarists, The Yardbirds were one of rock's greatest bands. Kicking into high gear in 1964 behind Eric Clapton's blistering lead guitar, the led the British blues revival, becoming the prototype for late-'60s psychedelia. When Clapton left, soon joining John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Jeff Beck stepped in. Then Jimmy Page joined, and he and Beck shared lead guitar in what was potentially the best rock band in the world. When Beck departed in 1966 (forming the Jeff Beck Group the following year), Page took the band into a heavier, more experimental direction that eventually became the genesis of Led Zeppelin. In this definitive documentary, the band performs all their classic tracks, and the members recall the explosive beginning of rock's second wave--when they were the most blues-wailing band in the land.