Yari-goro joshidai: Nama tsuyo garina chibusa

Natsu (Maria Wakatsuki), a female college student, had a physical relationship with the fairness of her circle friends, even though she had a boyfriend named Shugo. However, just because fairness is more compatible with the body than Shugo, there was no particular feeling of love. Natsu sometimes asks herself, "Why do you fall asleep with a man you don't like?" At that time, I used to talk to my friend Noa (Maina Yuuri). However, one day, an incident occurred in which Noa's ex-boyfriend Masaya committed suicide in front of her because she was angry with Noa...