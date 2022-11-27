Yasmine: Nurses in Training

Not Available

To get her diploma certificate, Yasmine has to make practical work in a hospital/ She quickly shows her devotion for her patient lavishing a fellatio on him. Soon, she is met up by a colleague: she gives herself two males for an intense double penetration. During a party, she confirms her violation of being a nurse giving herself to two of her colleagues: a man and a woman. All the hospital seems to be taken over by a sexual frenzy. A nurse wakes up a colleague at night to be sodimized, another impales herself front and back on a patient's penis. And when the nurses do not find a man, they use huge dildos to reach orgasms. With nurses like Yasmine, Helena Sweet or Valentina Blue, we almost would like to be hospitalized in their section.