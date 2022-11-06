Not Available

Yasuni is a documentary film that explores what is at the heart of Ecuador's Yasuni-ITT Initiative, which aims to protect Yasuni National Park from oil exploitation. The project began with a 2-minute video shot in New York City's Madison Square Park to bring the problem to those who have the power to bring change. This documentary was born from a need to provide all indigenous communities that call Yasuni their home a legitimate voice by bringing worldwide awareness to this United Nations based initiative. For a message that has its roots in social media, it gives fans original content to share. And as documentary within the film industry and festival circuit definitely provides the opportunity to directly reach high profile viewers. Directed by Nicolas Entel.