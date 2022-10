Not Available

Documentary about the daily life of the inhabitants of Villa Urquiza, a suburb of the city of Cordoba that puts the focus on three guys-Bebo (15 years), Pata (14) and Ricky (10) -, from a home in which the absence of the mother and the father's alcoholism have made Grandma take the post of head of household, in a horse-drawn carriage through the city in search of food, cardboard, paper or anything that them to alleviate a little of their precarious economic situation.