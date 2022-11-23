Yatinsotests

Not Available

The wedding of Buryat shepherd boy Batyr turns into a nightmare - the bride has her head chopped off. The village policeman Zhadadyr detains Batyr. In prison he gets to know the Swedish porn king Sven, who is still in jail for perverse sex acts during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The Swede tells Batyr a terrible secret about alien robots. After the end of his prison term. Batyr returns to his village and becomes a policeman. He is still haunted by the question of the murder of his bride and does not refrain from murdering the suspects himself. And suddenly the alien terminator robots attack, but Batyr is not afraid of anything!