Not Available

Dasrath Joglekar (Nana Patekar), a celebrated writer, travels to Delhi to receive the prestigious Literary Award. During the journey he meets a young film maker (Nakul Vaid), an ardent fan of Dasrath’s writing and the encounter brings back memories from the past. Memories from the past and passion bring him to Mehendi galli where people flock to enjoy mujra dances. The entire area has changed. Lajvanti alias Lajobai has become Miss Lisa, presenting popular film songs numbers to entertain a new clientele. Dasarath’s sudden appearance is a great surprise for Lajvanti. The character of his novel Janaza comes alive at an unexpected juncture. Lajvanti shows her reverence to Dasrath by singing melodies from their past. Fate accomplices another journey into the unknown is created.