Not Available

When a young woman's health is threatened, her family seeks answers from physicians -- who suggest that her illness's origins are psychological. As her condition soon worsens, her desperate family finds a psychiatrist who helps her, and she gradually improves. In the process, the patient and the doctor fall madly in love in director Ranjan Bose's romantic yarn starring Yogeeta Bali, Anil Dhawan and Sujit Kuma.