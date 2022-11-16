Yaz Kış Demeden

Not Available

The filmmaker creates the narrative of the questioning journeys made to Armenia from Turkey, reexamining the heritage of trauma, loss and belonging in the unique beauty of contemporary Armenia’s deindustrialized cities. Despite language and national divides, she connects with Ashot and Karine who steadfastly bare their struggles, becoming her chosen family as she searches for the past and finds revealing attachments to the foreign yet familiar country. In her poem-like letters, she surmises the meaning of the past, foothold in an uncertain present and a firm, even hopeful resolve for the future.