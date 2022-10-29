Yazoo Revisited: Integration and Segregation in a Deep Southern Town

Not Available

Documentary - 'Yazoo Revisited' re-examines race relations and the 1970 integration of the public schools in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the hometown of the late Willie Morris, writer, former editor of Harper's, and the filmmaker's father. Unlike many school districts in Mississippi where white families fled the public schools for newly formed private academies, the integration of the public schools in Yazoo City was considered by many to be a model of success. The black and white communities came together to assure the transition was peaceful. Through interviews with former students, faculty, and administrators, 'Yazoo Revisited' looks at the events leading up to the integration of the schools in Yazoo City, whether they were truly successful, and what the state of the school system is today. -