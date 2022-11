Not Available

Mo Tz-yi is a high-school youth who likes to hypnotize himself by listening to tapes, intending to explore the world beyond. Chen Wen-yi, a student who failed in class before, cares about nobody and nobody cares about him. Mo begins to shift his attention to Chen. Rumours abound about Chen - he had once committed suicide. As two chords with the same frequency achieve resonance when played together, Mo and Chen begin an interesting journey together.