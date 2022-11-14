Not Available

Ye Olde Destruction

    "The movie is really about capturing sessions and the movement of the life and happenings in these situations. Part of the theme and vehicle that propels the film is the driving of two old cars (one 70s Cadillac and one black Ford station wagon), with two squads traveling around in these cars skating, building spots, creating different skating scenarios, sometimes skating the cars and basically wilding out in said vehicles. In some ways, the movie falls into the classic genera of the car movies movie motif, like Bullitt, Mad Maxx or Brown Bunny."

