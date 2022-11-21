Yeah Kowalski!

Not Available

BOYS ON FILM X is the tenth volume in the world’s most successful short film series. A young man goes through a series of encounters that will change his life forever, an unearthly beauty will put a relationship at risk, a friendship is questioned as a secret is revealed and a young boy haunts a village long forgotten. All boundaries will be broken as BOYS ON FILM X promises to take it further than ever before, showcasing some of the most sexy, unique and brilliant filmmaking from around the world. These eight new short films have been showcased in some of the world’s biggest festivals including Frameline Film Festival, Iris Prize Film Festival, Outfest and the BFI London Lesbian & Gay Film Festival.