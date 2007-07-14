2007

'yeah no definitely' is about a young man unable to express himself, and the danger he poses when his long-seething emotions finally explode. Cam and Kiff are students in an intense platonic relationship. At a summer party, Cam becomes intoxicated and angry. He's unwilling to admit his attraction to Kiff, and unable to release powerful feelings of grief he's holding inside. Kiff hopes having a good time might make Cam forget his pain. Both are in denial, and the truth's suppression may kill one of them before the night is over. The film is a study in self-deception, a theme worth exploring now, when Americans seem particularly desperate to avoid dealing with reality, and grasp at any diversion rather than look in the mirror.