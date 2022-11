Not Available

Y Control, directed by Spike Jonze, was controversial for its images of children carrying the body of a dead dog, giving the middle finger, and a subtitled portrayal of child mutilation including the chopping of a boy's hand and another boy disemboweling himself with a knife. Karen O appears as the leader of a clan of anti-social children who inhabit punk caricatures with pantomime sentiment as they enjoy a day of anarchy.